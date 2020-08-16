Kate and William show off ‘crazy competitive’ trait in latest joint royal outing

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William let out their competitive streak as they challenged each other during their latest joint outing.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have shown through the years they will not let their relationship come in the way of a challenge. The royal couple most recently let out their competitive streak during an official visit to Barry Island during which they put each other’s skills at a claw machine to the test. Royally Obsessed host Roberta Fiorito said: “They played the claw, which is the game that no one can win.

“But her double thumbs up gave me life, I just love that. When she thought she had it and she went, ‘yay!'” Co-host Rachel Bowie chimed in to note: “I think they are so competitive as a couple, it’s crazy.” Ms Fiorito agreed, adding: “It’s one of the best things about them. “And then they did a bit of a ball throwing game.”

Prince William admitted in the past he and Kate love to challenge each other but conceded he struggled to beat the Duchess of Cambridge when it comes to playing tennis with her. Former tennis number one Rod Laver said: “I’d met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. “They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn’t beat her.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their competitiveness on several occasions before, including during dragon boat races in 2011 and 2019 and a training session for the London Marathon in 2014.

In addition to competition on the field, Kate and William are also reported to share a tendency to be very driven when it comes to coming up on top over their younger siblings. Speaking before their wedding in 2011, a former school mate of both Kate and Pippa Middleton told Express.co.uk: “Kate and Pippa were hugely competitive. “There was always that thing of who could be the thinnest and who could be the prettiest.” The claim was echoed by royal author Andrew Morton, who noted the similarities between the Duke and Duchess’s relationship with their respective brother and sister as he discussed Pippa’s role at the couple’s wedding.