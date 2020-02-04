Kate and William ‘still reeling’ over Meghan Markle and Harry’s ‘severe’ decision to leave

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are still “coming to terms” with the “severe” decision of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to quit the Royal Family, expert Katie Nicholl claimed.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge stepped out to represent the Queen at a Buckingham Palace reception hours after Prince Harry carried out his last engagement as a working royal. The Duke and Duchess were praised for their performance during the UK-Africa Investment Summit dinner but royal expert Katie Nicholl said Kate and William are “still reeling” from the “severe” changes now facing the Royal Family. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ms Nicholl said: “Harry was at the summit, William was there at night but there was no crossing over.

“I think the severity of what’s happened has had a huge impact on his brother, on his sister-in-law. “Both of them are still reeling from the news, coming to terms with the reality of this situation.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced earlier this month they planned to lower the number of royal engagements attended to pursue “financial independence” from the Crown. The couple also said they would split their time between the UK and North America. But after early talks with the Queen suggesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would continue to act as working royals albeit in a reduced capacity, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Saturday Meghan and Harry will no longer attend events on behalf of the Queen.

Kate and William, as second in lines to become Queen Consort and King of the UK, already increased the number of events they attend in preparation for their future roles but could be asked to take on even more work after the departure of Harry and Meghan. The UK-Africa Investment Summit reception at Buckingham Palace marked the first solo dinner hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the palace. Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward, as well as Princess Anne, attended alongside the couple to entertain the guests. Body language expert Judi James explained Kate stayed professional for the majority of the reception, having been spotted laughing with Sophie as well as chatting amicably with several of the guests. Ms James told Express.co.uk: “Like the Queen, Kate’s signature charisma involves continuity, meaning she tends to provide unchanging body language that is always upbeat, smiling and professional.” Ex-minister DEMANDS inquiry after Queen’s grandson ‘milks’ royal connections

The body language expert added: “Her personal sadness at Harry’s exit must be quite deep as the pair always seemed close, with Harry making Kate uncharacteristically giggly on many royal outings. “But her overall demeanour as she supports her husband on his first solo hosting spot at the palace looks as calmly smiling as always. “In between the smiles and laughter, though, there are a couple of glimpses of a sadder, more reflective facial expression, both in the car and just before she enters the room to go on the royal ‘stage’, that might reveal some clues about her true emotions.” Ms James added: “It’s obvious the Queen has sent her A-team to back him though, with a very smiley Princess Anne and Prince Edward plus a very watchful and supportive-looking Sophie Wessex, who seems to be bolstering Kate via some friendly chat.”