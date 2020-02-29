Kate becomes emotional as she details sweet moment with Princess Charlotte

KATE delighted royal fans when the Duchess of Cambridge revealed a moment she had shared with her young daughter Princess Charlotte that had “meant so much to her”.

In an unprecedented move, Kate has opened up for the first time about motherhood as she delved deeper into her early years work. The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, and spoke to author and host Giovanna Fletcher about the survey she has launched to ask people what matters for them in raising their children today. During the discussion, the royal revealed a moment with her daughter Princess Charlotte that “meant so much to her”, appearing slightly emotional as she detailed the memory.

She told the podcast: “The environments you spend time in are so important, it’s a happy home, safe environment. “As children we spend an awful lot of time outside. “It’s something that I’m really passionate about, I think it’s so great for physical wellbeing and mental wellbeing, and actually really laying those foundations. “But it’s such a great environment to actually spend time building those quality relationships without the distractions of having to cook or do this or do that.”

The Duchess continued: “It’s so simple. There’s this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell. “Moments like that mean so much to me as a parent and I try everyday to put moments like that in, even if there’s more, even if I don’t have time. “That, in an ideal world, is what I would like to do. “Great relationships and happy environments and experiences.”

Kate also talked about her decision to do “hypnobirthing” for her first pregnancy with Prince George, a method that has been mocked as “hippy dippy”. Hypnobirthing is a method of pain management that can be used during labour and birth. It involves using a mixture of visualisation, relaxation and deep breathing techniques. Kate has been open about suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe vomiting, during her pregnancies.