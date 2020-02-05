Kate ‘feeling loss of friend’ Prince Harry amid claims something is ‘deeply troubling’ her

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been undergoing royal duties while her brother-in-law Prince Harry, 35, and his wife, former-actress Meghan Markle, 38, have emigrated to Canada. A body language expert has claimed the royal may be feeling the loss of Harry, who she is said to have got on well with, after his move.

Twitter users have recently claimed something is “troubling” Kate Middleton, and that she is “struggling.” The concerns were posted alongside a video of Kate and Prince William at Buckingham Palace last week.

The user who posted the video wrote: “Something deeply troubling Kate Middleton and I’d love to know what it is. The media is so focused on Meghan Markle not to notice Kate is struggling.” Another agreed, and added the Duchess looks “very sad lately.” Other Instagram users have expressed similar concerns for Kate. “Kate Middleton looks tired,” one wrote. The original poster of the video added: “If a camera caught Meghan giving that look to someone, it would be headline news.” The video captures Kate and her husband Prince William meeting guests at the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace on January 20. She smiles at a guest, before quickly dropping the smile. Is this a sign that something is troubling the Duchess, like Twitter users suggest?

A body language expert has shed light on the video in question, speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk. Judi James, who is an author and regular guest on high profile television programmes, said Kate’s expression could show the pressures of her ramped up royal responsibilities, but also might show she is feeling the loss of her friend Prince Harry as he moves overseas. “We’re used to seeing Kate perform an everlasting, perfect smile and in many ways it has been her signature look,” Judi explained. “In the past year though she seems to have grown in confidence and her smile has changed, alternating between a wider and often open-mouthed grin of what looks like authentic good humour and enjoyment, which will also entail dimpling at the side of the cheeks, and a newer, more serious and thoughtful expression.” This may explain Kate’s sudden change of expression, according to the expert.

“We have been seeing her wider smile dropping quickly and what looks like dramatically and this will often occur when she and William are performing a double act and often under increased pressure thanks to some of the dramas in the royal firm,” she said. “A smile like this that appears and then drops away quickly is called a lightning smile and it can make the smile itself look forced.” Kate is not the only woman in the public eye who can be seen making this particular facial expression, Judi said. “Melania Trump uses this facial expression but in a more extreme way and it has caused speculation that she is unhappy,” the expert claimed. “In Kate’s case it could be caused by the way she and William have become the pivotal royal couple who appear to be acting as a role-model and buffer for some of the rest of the family.

“It’s also important to remember that Kate will probably have felt the loss of Harry quite strongly as the pair always looked like friends and that she might be worrying about the long-term effect on William. “She is also moving into a hosting role in the Royal Family as well as undertaking several solo engagements and appearances. “Her wider smiles suggest she is enjoying her new roles but the quick-drop that we see here is probably a glimpse of the effort she is putting into getting everything right.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expressed their wished to split their time between the UK and Canada in a shock statement released on 8 January. They announced to the public via Instagram: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”