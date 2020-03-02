Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have very ‘different approaches’ to important role

KATE MIDDLETON and Meghan Markle are both mothers of young children. An expert revealed why they have taken “different approaches” when parenting.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?

Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, are the parents of three, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, nine months, in May last year. Both royals appear to value privacy and will be careful when bringing their children out in public.

Although they will make an effort to keep their children out of the spotlight, royals fans have occasionally seen them out. The Duchesses appear to have very different styles when it comes to parenting, Zoe Bonser, Show Director at The Baby Show, explained. She told Express.co.uk: “When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time the world looked on in anticipation of how they would raise the latest addition to the Royal Family – and, if they would copy Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “However, as time progresses it’s clear that Meghan and Kate have both taken different approaches to bringing up their little ones.”

Instead of looking to her sister-in-law, Meghan seemed confident in her own parenting style and opted for a modern approach, according to the expert. Zoe added: “The most notable is that Meghan takes a much more modern approach to parenting while Kate appears to stick to tradition. “Meghan trusts in her own decisions and makes her own way when it comes to motherhood, taking influence from others outside of the Royal Family.” The privacy of Archie has also been important to the Duchess of Sussex.

“Another stark difference is of course privacy and the fact that Meghan and Harry want to give baby Archie as normal an upbringing as possible,” Zoe continued. “For instance, Meghan and Harry chose to forego Archie’s royal title, keep him out of the spotlight and parent without an army of staff. “It seems that they are in their own happy, private bubble.” Last month, Meghan and Prince Harry announced they would step back as senior royals.

Their last day as working royals will take place on March 31 this year and it is unlikely they will take Archie into the limelight often. Kate will also keep her children out of the public eye as much as possible but her overall style has been viewed as more tradition, the expert suggested. Zoe said: “Kate is seen as more traditional and this probably down to the responsibilities that Prince George will have one day. “For instance, the children are always dressed in traditional British clothing for public appearances and Kate is happy for them to appear in photo calls.”

The Duchess of Cambridge may choose to share more photographs of her children but she will often take these herself. Zoe explained: “Usually, Kate takes pictures herself, giving her the freedom and power over what is used in public – and a chance to use her artistic skills. “Both mums seem totally in love with their children and it’s wonderful to see both Kate and Meghan enjoy their roles – both as mothers and royalty.” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?