Kate Middleton and Princess Diana: The sweet nod Kate made to Diana during Ireland tour

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE has delighted fans in an array of striking outfits during her time in Ireland. This is the sweet way the stylish Duchess paid tribute to Princess Diana on Wednesday night.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are rounding off their three-day tour of Ireland in Galway on Thursday. Since arriving in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon Kate has stunned in a series of gorgeous dresses. While green seems to have been the colour of choice for Kate’s first official visit to the Emerald Isle on Wednesday evening she broke this trend and channelled her inner Princess Diana.

Kate never met her mother-in-law who was tragically killed in a car crash in 1997. However, Diana was a famous royal fashion icon and Kate has continued her legacy. On Wednesday Wills and Kate attended an event at the Museum of literature in Dublin. The shocking pink and polka dot gown Kate wore to the evening bore a striking resemblance to an iconic dress worn by Princess Diana in 1983.

Princess Diana wore a shocking pink and white polka dot high-necked gown to the Sunshine Coach Lunch for the Variety Club of Great Britain New Bus Appeal at the Guildhall in London, July 1983. She also wore the striking dress during a tour of Australia in the same year. Kate’s Ireland tour outfit choice may be interpreted as a touching gesture of respect towards Diana. However, Diana is not the only royal who’s inspired Kate’s outfits of late.

On Tuesday she picked a dress previously worn by Princess Beatrice, 31, for an evening reception at Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Kate wore the same green metallic Vampire’s Wife dress Beatrice donned for pop star Ellie Goulding’s wedding last autumn. The silk-blend ensemble has since sold out online – proof of Kate’s fashion power. While Kate’s patriotic outfit was clearly designed to please the Irish public, the look was also interpreted as a show of respect to Princess Beatrice.

Ireland tour schedule – Day 3 Kate and Wills spent there final day in Ireland in Galway. There they visited a local pub and got a taste for Gaelic football. These are the engagements Kate and Wills attended on Thursday: 1) Tribeton, Galway The Duke and Duchess will attend a special event at Tribeton featuring a number of Galway 2020’s acts, including Macnas, Livefeed, Hoops and the Galway Community Circus, and will meet performers, young people and volunteers.

2) Visit to Tig Coili, King Street The Duke & Duchess will visit this family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre, where they will meet local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people. On departure, Their Royal Highnesses will have the opportunity to meet members of the public gathered on King Street. 3) Visit to a GAA Club, Galway The Duke and Duchess will visit a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic football. The GAA has over 2,200 clubs in all 32 counties of Ireland. Every summer, the inter-county All-Ireland Championships in hurling and football capture the attention of the Irish public and around 1.5 million people attend the GAA Championships from May to September. During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will join children and young people from the club’s teams as they take part in matches on the pitch.

