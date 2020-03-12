Kate Middleton and William: The hidden truth behind Wills and Kate iconic Ireland photos

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William were snapped enjoying pints of Guinness on the first day of their whirlwind Ireland tour. This is the hidden truth behind the iconic photos.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37 are in Galway for the final day of their first official trip to Ireland. The couple have spent time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway and have taken in the country’s history, stunning countryside and culture.

The royals kicked off their milestone tour on Tuesday afternoon when they were greeted by Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and his wife in Dublin. That evening Kate and Wills were lucky enough to attend a reception at the home of Guinness. They were both snapped coyly sipping pints of the famous drink during the event at the Guinness Storehouse bar. While royal-watchers may have thought the Cambridges were allowed to finish their pints in peace, the photo moment was not quite what it seemed.

Prince William revealed the truth behind the iconic image while talking to locals in Howth on Wednesday. He and Kate were enjoying a stroll along the stunning cliffside path during a visit to Howth Cliff. As the couple took in spectacular views over the Irish Sea when they stopped to chat to locals. Kate said: “Do you all live here? It’s stunning. “Thank you for coming to say ‘Hi’. It’s amazing, it’s such a great day to come and see the view.”

William added: “We thought we’d come and get some fresh air! It’s been really good, really good. “We’ve had a nice day.” One fan asked the royal couple if they had been enjoying Ireland and Kate replied: “We are loving it, thank you. “We are going to Galway tomorrow. Apparently it’s raining.”

Asked whether he had got to enjoy a pint of Guinness yet, William revealed he was only treated to a couple of sips on Tuesday. William said: “I’ve had two sips so far. “Every time [I’m about to] have a third it gets taken away from me! I’ll finish a pint by the time I leave.” William and Kate’s Ireland schedule – Day 3 The Duke and Duchess will attend a special event at Tribeton featuring a number of Galway 2020’s acts, including Macnas, Livefeed, Hoops and the Galway Community Circus, and will meet performers, young people and volunteers.

The Duke & Duchess will visit this family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre, where they will meet local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people. On departure, Their Royal Highnesses will have the opportunity to meet members of the public gathered on King Street. The Duke and Duchess will visit a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic football. The GAA has over 2,200 clubs in all 32 counties of Ireland. Every summer, the inter-county All-Ireland Championships in hurling and football capture the attention of the Irish public and around 1.5 million people attend the GAA Championships from May to September. During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will join children and young people from the club’s teams as they take part in matches on the pitch.

