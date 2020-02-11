Kate Middleton body language shows royal ‘working hard’ on relationship with Meghan Markle

KATE MIDDLETON and Meghan Markle, both 38, are married to royal brothers, Prince William, 37, and Prince Harry, 35. Do they have a close relationship? A body language expert gives their verdict.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both married to grandsons of Queen Elizabeth II. When seen out in public, all eyes have been on the four to see what their relationship was like. Are Kate and Meghan friends?

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family when she married Prince William in 2011. Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and the two royal ladies both worked as full-time members of the Royal Family. Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would step back in their role as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple announced they will split their time between the UK and Canada which means they may not get the chance to see Kate and William as much.

Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle friends? Kate and Meghan will probably not been seen together often going forward and their relationship has had a lot of scrutiny in the past, body language expert, Judi James, told Express.co.uk. She said: “When the first rumours of rifts between the ‘Fab Four’ first surfaced it was assumed any animosity was between the two wives. “This meant they provided what might have been an unwitting smokescreen to prevent royal fans spotting the far more traumatic problem between the two previously close brothers William and Harry that was unfolding quietly but agonisingly in the wings.”

Although they did not appear particularly close, their body language showed there was no conflict between them. Judi added: “Kate’s approach to Meghan never looked anything but conciliatory even though there were few signs of a genuinely close, relaxed ongoing friendship between the two women. “In terms of signals of authentic affection there were more tactile rituals of what looked like fondness between Meghan and Camilla. “Kate and Meghan’s body language together always looked pretty typical of new sisters-in-law though.”

Although there were rumours of a rift between the two, Kate’s body language suggested she may have been trying to make an effort and keep the family close. Judi added: “Whether she was hosting Meghan at Wimbledon and making very active efforts to be seen engaging her in active and smiling conversation on the Xmas day walk to work, or laughing and grinning with Harry when he appeared alone at a royal gig while Meghan was on maternity leave, Kate did always show signs of being the one working hard to forge peace in what must have been a very difficult situation between two men she had always been so close to.” Meghan and Kate attended Wimbledon together in 2018 and 2019 but it was their first trip to the sporting event where they appeared to show a close relationship.

Judi added: “The two women made two appearances together at Wimbledon and both supplied probably the most friendly body language signals to date between them. “Meghan was very much the royal firm newbie during this outing and looked very careful to get everything right but there were moments when they exchanged some confiding gestures. “Meghan’s apparent ability to make Kate laugh prompting me to speculate that she might be taking a similar role as her husband Harry in Kate’s life, i.e. being the one to make her grin and share a laugh in public.” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

