Kate Middleton Cancels Prince Louis’ Birthday Party; Meghan Markle To Prepare Animal-Themed Cupcakes For Archie

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are forced to celebrate their sons’ birthdays on their own.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating their youngest son Prince Louis’ birthday this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be celebrating the first birthday of their firstborn Archie in May. However, the royals won’t be hosting parties for the upcoming events.

An insider told Us Weekly that Prince William and Middleton will still celebrate Prince Louis’ birthday. However, they were forced to cancel his party due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unfortunately Kate’s had to call off Louis’ his big birthday party because of the CORVID-19 pandemic, but the celebrations haven’t been completely canceled,” the source said. “They’ll just do something smaller with immediate family only.”

The future king and queen have already planned how to spend the day together. The future king will be cooking and they will play outdoor sports.

“If the weather is nice, William’s planning to cook some chicken and burgers on BBQ and play outdoor sports and games as a family – football, chase and hide and seek,” the insider added. “And obviously Louis will have a cake, too! He’s so excited about his big day and is already singing happy birthday to himself.”

Middleton revealed earlier that she bakes her kids’ birthday cakes. She admitted that it has become a bit of a tradition for her to stay up until midnight to prepare the cake and she tends to make a lot, but she loves it.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will also have a low-key celebration for their son’s natal day in the U.S. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to celebrate it with just the three of them.

“It will be just the three of them,” another source said.

Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney was supposed to join them. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Markle refused to take any risk with having guests or traveling.

For Archie’s birthday, Markle is reportedly preparing animal-themed cupcakes because her son loves animals.

“Archie’s such an animal lover,” the source said. “He has tons of animal books and fluffy toys.”