Kate Middleton Criticisms From The Media Revisited, Duchess Called ‘Mannequin With No Personality’

Kate Middleton endured harsh criticisms from the press like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex’s supporters felt that she wasn’t treated fairly by the media. Fans claim that there have been a lot of double standard headlines about the duchesses that favored Middleton.

For instance, when both wore a one-shoulder dress, many praised Middleton because she looked “stunning” and “gorgeous.” Many even compared the Duchess of Cambridge to a “goddess” when she showed up at the BAFTAs in 2019. But Markle was slammed for wearing the same style of gown at the British Fashion Awards. Her critics called it too “vulgar.”

However, Middleton wasn’t safe from the media scrutiny either. She also endured several criticisms from the press, but it was different from what Markle had.

According to investigative journalist Ellie Hall, she also read a lot of headlines about the royals, in particular, about the Duchess of Cambridge. In fact, a royal reporter hacked the duchess’ phone over 100 times.

“Okay, so I want to make one thing very clear — Kate was treated horribly by the press for a very long time. And William, like Harry with Meghan, tried to protect her,” she wrote.

One of the harsh comments Middleton received was when English writer Hilary Mantel compared her to a mannequin with no personality. Mantel said it during a lecture for the London Review of Books about the concept of “the royal body.”

“I saw Kate becoming a jointed doll on which certain rags are hung. In those days she was a shop-window mannequin, with no personality of her own, entirely defined by what she wore,” Mantel said.

“Once she gets over being sick, the press will find that she is radiant. They will find that this young woman’s life until now was nothing, her only point and purpose being to give birth.”

Mantel’s spokesman cleared the issue surrounding her speech and insisted that it was “remarkably sympathetic.” It was about appearance and being trapped.

Middleton was also called a social climber. According to royal commentator Elaine Lui, Middleton was not supposed to attend St. Andrews University, but she changed schools after learning that the royal was attending the university.

“There she got her way into Prince William’s circle – that’s also what we would call social climbing and networking,” Lui said.

“Then she became his girlfriend and you don’t hear about Kate Middleton hanging out with any of her old friends. They only hang out with royal people, like aristocrats. That’s what royal people do.”