Kate Middleton: Did Duchess of Cambridge’s BAFTA Awards 2020 dress have secret message?

KATE MIDDLETON, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) last night and dazzled in a gown last seen in 2012, but experts believe there’s more behind the choice of the dress. Was there a secret message that the Duchess was trying to convey?

Kate Middleton, 38, joined her husband Prince William, 37, at the BAFTAs on Sunday night in London. The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore a striking white and gold dress, which was last seen during the royal tour of Malaysia in 2012.

For the night, Kate chose to wear the Alexander McQueen gown with a pair of sparkling gold Jimmy Choo high-heels and accessorised with a gorgeous sparkly clutch bag, and an array of dangling jewellery. Kate chose a dress she already owned in keeping with the request of the BAFTA hosts, who asked guests to “dress sustainably”. But many experts believe that there is more behind the choice of her dress, and one expert, in particular, speculates that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was trying to convey another message with her dress. Lara Asprey, VIP matchmaker, a royal watcher and social commentator, believes there was “something else going on” with Kate’s dress choice.

She exclusively shared her thoughts with Express.co.uk and said: “I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Kate chose last night to upcycle an old dress from a few years ago. “I mean, on the one hand, she was adhering to BAFTAs new sustainable dress code and setting an example to women everywhere. “I mean, in this day and age why shouldn’t we feel we can wear dresses more than once? “It’s certainly going to help our planet and indeed our wallets – and who better to voice this movement than someone in Kate’s position,” she added.

“However, on the other hand, you can’t help but feel there’s something else going on here,” Lara said. “In a time where there is a certain feeling of ‘disposability’ within certain members of Royal Family, i.e if you don’t like something you change it if you try something on and it doesn’t fit you wave it goodbye, and where change must surely be change for the better (without knowing it will be) – it does feel as though intertwined with the ethical message is a moral one. “Sometimes you have to make tweaks to make things work, and it’s better to stick with something and work on it than dispose of it entirely in favour of something new.” According to the expert, Kate not only tried to send an ethical message but also a moral one. The expert added: “Kate, ever-subtle and demure would never vocalise such a message, but I do think her choice has gone some way to playing the moral high ground.

“Classy as ever though, she would never admit to such a thing of course.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the guests of honour as they mingled with the world’s acting A-listers at the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night. BAFTA president Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were front and centre last night as celebrities took swipes at the recent Royal Family dramas. Brad Pitt, who’s divorce from his ex-wife and co-actress, Angelina Jolie, was finalised just last year, wasn’t even at the event but still managed to get the biggest laugh after he made a jibe in reference to the UK’s recent separation from the European Union, as well as mentioning Prince Harry in another joke. It was Brad’s co-star, Margot Robbie, who took to the stage to accept his Best Supporting Actor award in London, and she did so by reading a message penned by the 56-year-old himself.