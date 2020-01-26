Kate Middleton: Duchess could ditch this royal tradition – what will she do?

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, is a senior member of the Royal Family. The mum-of-three will often follow royal traditions, but there could be one she is set to skip when it comes to her children.

Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge when she married Prince William in 2011. She will often appear at official events on behalf of the Queen and follows many royal traditions. However, there is one tradition she could be set to skip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met at the University of St Andrews and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. Kate and Prince William have three children together, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. After the big day, the Duchess joined Prince William as a full-time working member of the Royal Family.

There are many traditions royals are known to follow including when raising their children. However, there are some things the Duchess might not do when it comes to her children. Kate has already broken a few royal traditions, Zoe Bonser, Show Director at The Baby Show, told Express.co.uk. She said: “Kate also values quality family time and has broken some traditions – such as sending George to a mixed school, dropping George off at school herself, or having her mum to help after births rather than an army of staff.

“Kate also values privacy and tries to keep the children away from the media apart from on more special occasions or events.” She could make a surprising choice when it comes to educating the royal children. A source told Daily Mail: “William and Catherine surprised many with their choice of Thomas’s Battersea for George over more traditional royal schools, but picked it because they felt it was the right fit for him. “They are very keen to allow George to spread his wings as a child and won’t ever do what people expect them to do when it comes to their children.”

Prince William and Prince Harry were both educated at Eton College but Prince George could attend a different school. In the past, other royals have been educated at a naval college, Gordonstoun in Elgin or by tutors. However, Kate and William may choose their own path and focus more on finding the right fit for their children. Like Prince William, Kate was privately educated and attended St Andrew’s School, Downe House School and Marlborough College. The source added Prince George could also attend Marlborough, which could be a slightly cheaper choice than Eton.

Marlborough College costs £12,985 a term compared to Eton, which is £14,167 a term. When raising her children, Kate has chosen to follow some royal traditions. Zoe added: “Kate is definitely seen as more traditional. For instance, the children are always dressed in traditional British clothing for public appearances and these appearances are often accompanied with a lot of photos of the children.” The royal seems to have mixed parenting traditions with her own style with her own children. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

