Kate Middleton Feels Most Comfortable During ‘Informal Moments’ With Prince William

Kate Middleton is often praised for being the ideal royal, who is loyal to the monarchy. However, a royal correspondent claims Kate is a different person behind closed doors.

When Kate married Prince William in 2011, she was thrust into the spotlight and expected to uphold the prestigious reputation of the royal family.

In the documentary “Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen,” Emily Nash claimed that while Kate may appear demure during public appearances, she is most likely spontaneous when she is around her loved ones like Prince William.

“I think the times we see Kate really relaxing are quite often the most informal moments when she’s getting involved in some kind of sporting activity, particularly when she’s competing with William at something,” she explained.

“Or when she’s interacting with small children, and you get these fantastic, fun facial expressions, she looks to be really enjoying herself. And I think that’s when you can really imagine what she’s like behind closed doors.”

Nash suggested that Kate most likely struggles to let her guard down in public because of the attention the royal family receives. “She’s in a difficult situation because I think she’s not always able to be completely spontaneous in front of the cameras,” the royal commentator said.

“And you have to remember she’s perhaps one of the most scrutinized royals ever, because of the rise of smartphones and social media ‒ any tiny slip up or mistake she could make could go viral within seconds.”

However, Kate doesn’t allow high expectations to interfere with how she interacts with others. “And she must be really conscious of that, and it must be a challenge. But when you see her interacting and engaging with people up close you really do get a feeling of warmth and genuine interest,” Nash noted.

“She’s someone who does a lot of research, she reads up on everything to do with the charities she’s visiting, and I think, to the people she’s engaging with, that must come off really well.”

Despite some of the restrictions of life in the royal family, Kate appears to be making her own path while pleasing the public.