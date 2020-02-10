Kate Middleton follows BAFTA request to ‘dress sustainably’ & re-wears old gown from 2012

KATE MIDDLETON, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended the BAFTAs tonight. Joined by Prince William, Kate chose to wear a gown last seen in 2012.

Kate Middleton, 38, joined her husband Prince William, 37, at the BAFTAs tonight in London. The Duchess of Cambridge rewore a white and gold dress last seen during a royal tour of Malaysia in 2012.

The Alexander McQueen gown was paired with sparkling gold Jimmy Choo pumps. She also held a gold sparkly clutch bag. Kate chose a dress she already owned in keeping with the request of the BAFTA hosts, who asked guests to “dress sustainably”. She picked out the embroidered pattern on the dress with Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and necklace, which have a similar shape. Adding a touch of drama to her look. the mum-of-three opted for a complicated updo.

However, she did stick to her tried and tested makeup for the evening, sticking with nude lipgloss and black eyeliner. Kate was not the only woman to stun on the red carpet tonight. Game of Thrones favourite Emilia Clarke, 33, looked chic in a black dress which appeared simple from a distance but was heavily embellished with black and blue stones. Emilia paired the look with slicked back hair and sapphire drop earrings. Zoë Kravitz, 31, sparkled in a gold column dress which she paired with bright red nails, lipstick and jewellery. Like Emilia, Zoë opted for slicked back hair to allow her wow dress to do the talking.

Star Wars alumna Naomi Ackie, 27, looked stunning in a floaty mustard yellow gown, which she paired with a long braid and gold metallic heels. Jessie Buckley, 30, took a risk that paid off handsomey in a black and white dress. A deep v ruffled collar added drama to the dress, and the British actress gave the look a modern edge with a copper bob and deep berry lipstick. While many of the actresses loked sensational, Kate stood out for her classic British style – and it seems she has been noted by style enthusiasts for consistently getting it right with her fashion choices. Kate is the number one royal fashion icon, with nearly half of Britons voting for her compared to only a fifth for Meghan Markle, research conducted by the Fashion Retail Academy has revealed.

Kate was voted for by 47.8 percent of those surveyed. In comparison, Meghan pulled in 20.1 percent of the vote. What is more, the vote found Kate is just as popular among different generations, whereas Meghan’s influence predominantly lies with those under the age of 45. Less than 10 percent of the over 55’s admitting to being influenced by her style, the research shows.