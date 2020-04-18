Kate Middleton Given ‘Chilly Looks’ By These Overshadowed Royal Family Members

Rumors have long swirled about a feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Now that the Duchess of Sussex has stepped down as a senior member of the British royal family, details of a different existing rift have reemerged.

Writing for The Daily Mail in an unearthed 2016 report, Catherine Ostler exposed Kate’s alleged relationship struggles with two other female members of the royal family — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“The three women weren’t walking together, gossiping companionably, as you might imagine, say, Zara Phillips, Beatrice and Eugenie might have done,” she said, analyzing a photographed moment when the sisters were seen walking behind the Duchess of Cambridge, according to Express.

She added, “More than that, the Princesses were giving the Duchess what would appear to be some rather chilly looks.”

Ostler attributed this to the fact that Eugenie and Beatrice seem to have been pushed out of the spotlight ever since Kate married Prince William and now are overshadowed by the potential future Queen Consort.

“Poor Beatrice and Eugenie, despite being dressed up to the nines in a £1,700 Burberry dress and a £300 Alice + Olivia printed skirt respectively, simply couldn’t compete,” Ostler continued. “As a result, the atmosphere between the three young royal women looked decidedly cool.”

Although Kate may have outshone the others in the past, there was one event that Beatrice would have been the star of — her wedding. That has since been put off, for now, as the world grapples with the current coronavirus pandemic.