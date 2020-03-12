Kate Middleton: Has she copied Meghan Markle in this way during Ireland trip?

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, and Prince William, 37, kicked off their three day tour of Ireland yesterday. Did Kate copy Meghan Markle when she met Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins?

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Dublin yesterday as part of an official tour of Ireland. When they arrived, the Duke and Duchess met with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. Some royal fans have questioned whether she has taken pointers from Meghan Markle during the trip.

Kate paid homage to the country she was visiting yesterday by wearing an all green outfit. During the day she attended a commemorative wreath laying ceremony and went to the Guinness Storehouse for an evening reception. The royal was also seen posing for pictures outside the official presidential residence Aras an Uachtarain. During a sweet moment at the residence, the Duchess showed off her love of animals by cuddling with the President’s dogs, Bród and Síoda.

However, some fans have made a connection to Meghan Markle’s own royal visit to Ireland two years ago. The Duchess of Sussex accompanied Prince Harry on an official royal tour of Ireland in July 2018. During that time, Meghan was greeted by President Michael Higgins and showed her affection for the pets. Posting on Twitter, one fan shared pictures of Meghan and Kate with the dogs and at other times during their visits to Ireland.

The user suggested Kate might have been copying her sister-in-law with the pets, but fans were quick to jump to her defence. Royal enthusiasts commented that both the royals simply have a soft spot for animals. One wrote: “Because she pets a dog she is trying hard to be like Meghan, that is a stretch.” “The president encourages this whenever he entertains guests,” another added sharing pictures of other visitors playing with the dogs.

A third said: “You don’t champion women by dragging another one down. Champion *all* women.” Another Twitter user shared pictures of both Kate and Meghan with dogs over the years and commented that they have both always been dog fans. Kate and Prince William have a dog of their own, English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo. Speaking in 2018, Kate explained the royals got the pet to help when Prince William was away for long periods of time.

Meghan Markle is also known as being a keen animal lover and had two dogs of her own when she met Prince Harry. They were Guy, a beagle Meghan adopted from a rescue shelter, and Bogart. Guy was thought to move to the UK with the Duchess when she married Prince Harry. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

