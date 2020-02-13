Kate Middleton: How Duchess emulates Princess Diana revealed

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge, emulates her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in a very special way, according to a royal commentator.

Diana was known to be gentle and empathetic, in contrast to the distance and stiffness often associated with the Royal Family. For example, she sent shockwaves around the world when she held a child suffering from HIV/AIDs during the Eighties in a deeply symbolic gesture. She did things differently to everyone else in what she described as simply “loving people”.

Despite never having the opportunity to meet Prince William’s mother, Kate has embraced her legacy and has a similar way when interacting with the public. In the 2013 Amazon Prime documentary ‘Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin’, broadcaster and journalist Anne Robinson observed this similarity. She said: “Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, it seems hard to call her that – but she has a legacy from Diana in that her touch is much softer. “She engages with the public in a way that the Queen has never intended to and never wanted to, she’s always kept her mystery and her distance.”

The Queen has always remained relatively stoic, because she wants to be seen as a strong monarch. However, Diana and Kate have a different responsibility as the wives of a future monarch – while of course Diana will not be Queen, when she was married to Prince Charles she thought she would be. Many view the responsibility of those who marry royal heirs as less about providing strength and stability, and more about reaching to the hearts of the public. More recently, Meghan Markle has arguably emulated Diana too in that she has opened up about her emotions and how hard it has been to deal with the pressure of being a working royal.

Meghan in the ITV documentary ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’ told Tom Brady that “it’s a very real thing to be dealing with behind the scenes,” in a conversation in which she admitted she was struggling. In 1995, Diana gave a controversial tell-all interview with BBC Panorama’s Martin Bashir, in which she revealed how she struggled with depression and bulimia and scrutiny outside and inside the Royal Family. Wearing their hearts on their sleeves like this is a fascinating similarity that puts them at the other end of the scale to the Queen, who rarely shows any emotion in public. In fact, Netflix’s The Crown depicted the perceived conflict for the Queen to be empathetic and a strong monarch, in which it seemed to be claiming she faked a tear when visiting Aberfan.

Royal photographer Kent Gavin told the documentary that he thinks Kate’s handling of the media is “brilliant”. He said: “She looks beautiful, she had all those attributes that Diana had. “In fact, probably more because she’s so confident – Diana was not confident in those early years by no means.” Kate is likely more confident than Diana because she was so much older and more mature when she officially joined the Royal Family with her engagement to Prince William.

Kate was 29 when she got engaged, compared to Diana who was 19 when she became engaged to Prince Charles. Not only that but Kate had been able to get to know William out of the public eye, due to the agreement with the press to leave him alone at university, and they had been dating for nearly a decade before their engagement. This means she had far more time to come to terms with what it will be like to join the Royal Family.