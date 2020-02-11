Kate Middleton latest: How Duchess found herself apologising to disappointed young fan

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William delighted crowds during a day trip to South Wales on Tuesday. However, the Duchess ended up apologising to one young fan for this adorable reason.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37, were greeted by huge crowds during a visit to Mumbles in South Wales on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess visited a string of community landmarks including an RNLI lifeboat station, a Tata Steel Plant and an ice cream parlour.

The couple greeted fans of all ages during the whistle-stop tour to learn about issues affecting the area and its community. From celebrating local lifeboat crews to plugging Kate’s early learning survey and promoting mental health in children, the trip was jam-packed with activities. The Duchess looked as stylish as ever in a long navy coat by Hobbs, a red and white scarf by Beulah and a Zara maxi dress. However, one young fan was less than impressed by the Duchesses’ outfit, according to reports.

The Cambridges popped into Joe’s ice cream parlour after greeting fans gathered at the seafront. There both Wills and Kate were snapped enjoying ice creams while chatting to parents and youngsters about Kate’s new nationwide survey “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” The Duchess launched the survey last month to increase understanding about early years education and intervention. The survey aims to kickstart a “UK–wide conversation on raising the next generation.”

While in the ice cream parlour Kate had an adorable exchange with a little girl which ended up with the Duchess apologising. According to local mum Rhian Costello her little girl Annabel was disappointed not to see Kate wearing a princess dress. Ms Costello told People: ”I said to her (Kate) that Annabel was really excited to meet a real princess. “And [Kate] said, ‘I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today.’ “Annabel then said that she thought she’d look like Cinderella.”

While Annabel may have felt a little let down by Kate’s ensemble, her mother Ms Costello sung the Duchess’s praises. Ms Costello said Kate was “very, very natural and lovely and sweet with the children.” The trip contained an extraordinary moment for Kate when she was reunited with her primary school teachers for the first time in decades. The duchess hugged Denise Evans-Allford and husband Kevin Allford who had travelled from their home in Carmarthen to meet Kate. They both taught Kate, as well as siblings Pippa and James, at St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire.