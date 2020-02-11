Kate Middleton latest: Kate and Wills to join THIS royal couple as new Fab Four emerge

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William will join another royal couple for a special engagement next week. Could this signal the start of a new Fab Four following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal?

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37, have been rushed off their feet in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal from the fold. The Cambridge couple are the future King and Queen Consort of England and will join another senior royal pair for a special engagement next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were at the forefront of Holocaust commemorations last week. The senior royals attended a string of events to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. Camilla attended a memorial in Poland, Prince Charles gave a moving speech in Jerusalem and Prince William and Kate joined Jewish community members for a ceremony in central London. While the two senior royal couples both keep packed schedules, they rarely team up for the same engagements.

On February 11 they will make a rare joint engagement together when they visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall in Loughborough. According to the Clarence House website, they will meet patients and staff together at the centre. The Clarence House website states: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall and meet patients and staff. Stanford on Soar, Loughborough LE12 5QW.” The diary goes onto detail how Charles and Camilla will also visit a local women’s charity, unveil a plaque in the market square, watch a performance by school children and visit a string of local business.

However, it is not stated whether Kate and William will join them for these parts of the trip. Meghan Markle and Harry and Prince William and Kate were previously dubbed the “Fab Four” before their charitable ventures parted ways last spring. Now Meghan and Harry are no longer official working royals it seems Kate and Wills may attend more events with Prince Charles and Camilla in future. Prince Charles, 71, is first in line to the throne and will become king after Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles is the oldest heir apparent in British history and with the Queen seeming unlikely to step down soon, it may be years until he wears the Crown. Meghan and Harry’s step down combined with Prince Andrew’s withdrawal from official duties “for the foreseeable future” last year, means there is something of a gap at the top of the firm. Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate and Camilla could be expected to take on more duties with fewer senior royals around to share the load. However, there are other working royals who also provide vital support to the Queen despite not being in the direct line of succession.