Kate Middleton leaves royal veteran ‘out of a job’ as Duchess takes on vital role

KATE MIDDLETON, Duchess of Cambridge, left royal photographer Arthur Edwards “out of his job”, he joked on ITV Good Morning Britain as he revealed his biggest regret.

The royal veteran photographer who followed Prince Charles and the Royal Family throughout his entire career, told ITV Good Morning Britain he regrets missing out on taking more pictures of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William’s three children. Asked whether he believes he missed out on some key snaps of the royals, he joked “she doesn’t need me” when he admitted Kate takes brilliant photos of her children now.

Mr Edwards said: “I’d love to have photographed some of Catherine’s children. “I did obviously when they were born, but Catherine is such a brilliant photographer that she doesn’t need anybody.” “She’s done you out of a job, hasn’t she?,” ITV host Charlotte Hawkins joked. He replied: “Yeah, and she’s doing a great job too.”

The Duchess of Cambdridge, 38, is a mother of three. Wife of Prince William, she has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two. Royal fans may hope Kate Middleton announces another pregnancy, and recently there have been some rumours with bookies narrowing the odds on a fourth baby. Body language expert Judi James revealed one way in which eagle-eyed fans could spot Kate is pregnant. She claims one easy tell would be in the Duchess’s three children.

The young children are less likely to be subtle when it comes to their excitement. Judi told Express.co.uk: “Small children can be the worst secret-keepers so George, Charlotte and Louis might supply us with some tell-tale clues. “As this would be the fourth baby they should be nothing but excited and delighted to expand their gang so watch their eyes move towards any baby-bump if they pose with Kate in public.” Kate may not have anymore children after she was given a warning by fans. After she expressed the thought, “We’ll just have to have more babies,” to William during an event in 2017, she was written an open later. The organisation Having Kids asked Kate to reconsider having more children to set an example to others.