Kate Middleton mocked for dressing like Aer Lingus cabin crew after arriving in Ireland

Kate Middleton and Prince William touched down in Dublin, Ireland. Both wore green to pay homage to the country, known as the Emerald Isle. However, Kate’s entirely green outfit attracted some mirth.

Her coat was a double-breasted trench coat in a deep forest green colour from a favourite brand of Kate’s, Catherine Walker.

This included green suede shoes, an apple green bag from L.K. Bennet and a dark green velvet headband.

A green and black 80s inspired print covered the dress, which Kate paired with all green accessories.

Kate Middleton wore an Alessandra Rich design from the SS20 collection.

One Twitter user joked: “Kate Middleton is so humble she put in a shift with the cabin crew on her flight over.”

They were making a comparison to the Aer Lingus flight attendant uniform, which has always been traditionally green.

Aer Lingus is the flag carrier airline of Ireland, and Kate and William travelled on the country on the airline.

Recent versions of the uniform for women include a jacket with a large button at the top and a neck scarf.