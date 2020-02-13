Kate Middleton news: How Duchess is proof of ‘monarchy moving forward’

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE has been incredibly busy over the last few weeks, attending numerous engagements to promote the causes close to her heart. According to one expert, Kate is proof the monarch is “moving forward”.

It has been a turbulent few months for the Royal Family, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing plans to “step back” from senior royal life. Last year, Prince Andrew retired from public life for the foreseeable future.

The Royal Family has seen its number of senior royals decrease rapidly in recent months. But throughout it all, the Duchess of Cambridge has been a firm royal fixture, continuing to attend royal engagements. Recently Kate has been promoting her “5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives” survey, which asks adults their opinions on the future for children growing up in the UK today. The initiative has meant Kate has paid a number of visits to nurseries and centres for the young in recent weeks.

This week the Duchess has taken the survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, to hear about the impact early years experiences can have on later life. At an event on Wednesday, Kate said: “Over the last eight years I’ve had the privilege of meeting people from all walks of life, facing all sorts of challenges. “What has struck me most is that so often the challenges people face in later life, whether mental health, homelessness or family breakdown – can so often be traced back to experiences in their earliest years. “It prompted me to delve deeper into the early years landscape and learn more from the experts, the scientists and the amazing people providing services on the ground.

“But now is the time to get the views from everyone in society.” One royal expert said Kate’s recent behaviour shows she has “considerably raised her game”. Camilla Tominey told ITV’s This Morning: “This is a picture of the monarchy moving forward… but the pressure is really on the Duchess of Cambridge to make sure the monarchy remains relevant, relatable and appealing into the future. “Yes Prince William is a star, but it has been all about Kate lately, and you must have noticed she’s considerably raised her game.”

And although Kate has taken centre stage since ‘Megxit’, a royal source believes the change in schedule has actually brought William and Kate closer together. The source told US Weekly: “The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. “You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together. “Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”