Kate Middleton news: How Kate and Prince William echoed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William have been busy this past week, undertaking a tour of the Republic of Ireland. But how did Kate and Prince William echo Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on royal tour?

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William have been busy this past week, visiting the Republic of Ireland on an official royal tour. The couple got to sample a pint of Guinness, toured a Dublin-based charity which provides mental health support and laid a wreath at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance.

During their visit William made a quip about the growing concern around coronavirus, saying of himself and Kate: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus! Sorry! “We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!” He had earlier said to emergency services: “I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’ and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough,’. “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”

William made the comments as the couple attended a reception organised by the British ambassador at Dublin’s Guinness brewery on Tuesday. This was a special location as it was where William’s grandmother the Queen was filmed pouring a pint during a 2011 visit. William joked: “It is not often that I find myself following the queen to the pub.” The Duke of Cambridge also thanked the crowd for contributing to the “very special relationship between our two countries.”

But how did Kate and Prince William echo Meghan and Prince Harry on the visit? During the couple’s visit on Tuesday, they met the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina. However, they were not the only members of the President’s family as the Cambridge’s were also greeted by a rather furry friend. Kate and William said hello to the president’s Bernese Mountain dog Brod, which means pride in Gaelic. Despite the pressure of meeting royalty, Brod took it all in his stride, having previously greeted another Duke and Duchess.



During their visit to Ireland as newlyweds in July 2018, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met Brod and the president’s other dog Sioda. Sioda – which means silk in Gaelic – missed out on meeting Kate and William as she was at home resting with a paw injury. When the two dogs met Meghan and Harry they took quite a shine to them, following them around during the tour of the president’s gardens. The Royal Family are known to be dog lovers, with the Queen having been dog-mum to quite a few corgis through the years.

Kate and William have an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo whom they revealed they got during a difficult time in their lives. Guest at a royal Christmas Party at Kensington Palace in 2018, Natalie Bressani revealed: “When Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands, he went for dinner with some good friends of ours in the Air Force, and he was saying how difficult it was for Kate because he was leaving for six weeks. “It was when they’d just got the Spaniel to help her with the time apart. She appreciates what wives and families go through.” Harry and Meghan are also dog lovers and have two pooches.

They have Meghan’s rescue beagle Guy, who moved with her to the UK ahead of the royal wedding, and a black Labrador Retriever whose name has yet to be shared publicly. The couple have taken their dogs with them to Canada, where they will be spending more of their time after leaving the Royal Family as senior members. Next week it will be Meghan and Harry’s last official event as senior royals when they attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The couple will be joined by other senior royals including Kate and Prince William, the Queen and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

But how did Kate and Prince William echo Meghan and Prince Harry on the visit?