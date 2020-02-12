Kate Middleton news: The ONE thing Kate struggles to do as a busy mum

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE, and Prince William have three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but what is the one thing Kate confessed she struggles to do as a busy mum?

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is a very active member of the Royal Family, frequently spotted on royal engagements. One such engagement was the BAFTAs ceremony which both Kate and Prince William recently attended as they were guests of honour.

Kate wowed in a gold and cream Alexander McQueen dress which she first wore in 2012 for a state dinner in Malaysia. The Cambridge’s greeted actors and filmmakers at the Royal Albert Hall One iconic moment came when Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix was seen curtseying as William approached him. As well as this, Kate, 37, is a mum of three and has spoken about how busy this makes her.

According to Hello! Prince William was heard making jokes about the number of films he had seen ahead of the BAFTAs. The couple were backstage speaking with Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward when Kate made an admission about her lack of free time. According to Hello! Kate said: “Having children is so bad for watching films!” Despite this, the couple has previously spoken about their children’s love of certain films, so they may once in a while get the chance to sit down as a family.

During one engagement, Prince William admitted one Disney classic, in particular, was Prince George’s favourite. Prince William said of then four-year-old George: “He quite likes The Lion King, we’ve watched that a few times. “He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work.” Last year, William also revealed another of George’s favourites.

The third in line to the throne reportedly enjoys the animated fantasy How To Train Your Dragon. William spoke of George’s love of dragons during a visit to Cinemagic in Northern Ireland – a charity which helps young filmmakers and teaches them about all elements of filmmaking including directing, production, costume and make-up, and more. The Duke of Cambridge met one little boy named Regan who was making dragons out of coloured paper and spoke about the movie. Despite perhaps not having as much spare time as they like, Kate and William previously spoke of their love of sitting down with a takeaway and a boxset.

Speaking on BBC Radio One to host Scott Mills in 2018, William said often choosing which takeaway to get can be tricky. He said: “It’s a real conundrum when it comes to a pizza, curry or Chinese.” Kate added: “You do struggle for choice sometimes.” William also explained how if he does opt for curry, he sticks to the less hot options as he is “not so good with the spicy food”.