Kate Middleton nickname: The heartwarming name given to Duchess inspired by THIS royal

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE has earned a nickname from royals fans which has drawn unmistakable parallels to another member of the Royal Family.

Princess Diana was known for her tireless dedication to the public, so much so she was often labelled the ‘People’s Princess’. And now it seems Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is following in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law.

Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, and has since become one of the Royal Family’s most committed working royals. Since her marriage, parallels have often been drawn between Kate and Princess Diana, especially with regards to their respective charity work. In her famous interview with Martin Bashir on BBC’s Panorama, Princess Diana declared she wanted to be a “queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts”. In the same interview, Diana noted how “someone’s got to go out there and love people and show it.”

From meeting patients suffering with HIV, to walking across active landmines in Angola to raise awareness, Diana dedicated her life to charitable causes. Now the Duchess of Cambridge is carving out a similar royal role for herself. Kate is patron to a number of children’s charities, such as East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Recently Kate has been promoting her “five big questions” survey, which is asking adults their opinions on the future for children growing up in the UK today.

The initiative has meant Kate has paid a number of visits to nurseries and centres for the young in recent weeks. And at her royal engagements, the Duchess has also been spotted behaving in similar ways to the late Princess Diana. Kate has always crouched down to eye level when speaking to children in crowds, a behaviour Diana often adopted in similar situations. The comparisons between Kate and Diana’s philanthropy has come to the attention of royal fans, with many taking to social media to label her ‘The Children’s Princess’ in recent months.

One fan of the Duchess tweeted: “Many of us have been referring to Catherine as The Children’s Princess for some time now. “She’s so kind and compassionate and she really loves her work.” Another Twitter used said: “The beautiful Duchess of Cambridge has been right,y (sic) named as the Children’s Princess. #DuchessofCambridge #ChildrensPrincess” One tweet read: “Her kindness and effort during visits has earned her a sweet new nickname #ChildrenPrincess – and it’s inspired by her mother-in-law Princess Diana.”