Kate Middleton passed down a surprising hobby to Prince George and Princess Charlotte

KATE MIDDLETON, the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, has a number of surprising hobbies, and she’s even passed some of these down to her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family 2011, when she married the Queen’s grandson, Prince William, 37, in a highly televised wedding ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, London. Since their marriage, the royal couple have had three beautiful children together, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Kate has a number of hobbies that she enjoys when she is away from the public eye, including photography, which she has passed down to George and Charlotte. Her love of the arts has been well documented over the years and after her marriage to Prince William, she became the Patron for two of London’s most prominent artistic institutes. She even studied art history at the University of St Andrew – where her thesis as part of her degree was in photography – so it is no surprise she has passed down her love of capturing things on camera to her children. While out at a Royal Photographic Society seminar run by her patronage Action for Children last month, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte love heading outside to take photos.

While giving point-and-shoot pointers to two young photography enthusiasts, the Duchess said: “Just look at everything around you. “Maybe it’s in front of you, or far away, but choose your subject and focus on it. Get outside with your camera as well. “George and Charlotte love it when we do that,” she added. But what are some of the Duches’s other favourite hobbies?

When the Duchess isn’t taking photographs, attending official royal events, or looking after her brood of young, Kate has a surprising hobby, as revealed by her husband. According to Prince William, Kate is a huge colouring book fan. At least, that’s what he told Johanna Basford, the author of the world-famous adult colouring book called Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Colouring Book. Basford got the opportunity to meet Prince William at a ceremony where she received an Order of the British Empire designation, an honour awarded to Britons by the Queen, for her work. Afterward, she told reporters: “Prince William actually said that his wife likes to colour in the Secret Garden, which was really sweet.”

Prince William has also previously revealed that during the season of Strictly Come Dancing, the Duchess and her mother love to watch the dancing competing. Speaking at a charity gala the Duke of Cambridge explained to Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and Strictly host Claudia Winkleman that Kate is a “huge fan”. He said: “I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it.” Recently, at the BAFTA 2020 awards, Kate joked that having children has prevented her from doing one of her beloved activities. While Prince William boasted about the amount of films he had seen ahead of the awards, Kate chimed in: “Having children is so bad for watching films!”