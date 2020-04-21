Kate Middleton Shades Husband Prince William In Hilarious Video, Royal Experts Love It

Kate Middleton shades her husband Prince William in a hilarious video.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do not show much affection to each other in public as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are often seen holding hands even during official engagements, but Prince William and Middleton are very careful when they are in public.

However, there are rare moments when the future king and queen let their guards down. Prince William and Middleton recently made a surprise video call to a school that look after the children of the frontliners. While they chatted with the teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, Middleton joked about her husband eating chocolates on Easter and it didn’t go unnoticed to fans and experts.

During the conversation, Prince William described how they were spending Easter. According to the duke, there were lots of chocolates being eaten and the royal mom of three remarked, “You keep eating it!”

Royal commentator Roberta Fiorito played the clip during the “Royally Obsessed” podcast and said, “Kate totally shaded William there, I loved it!”

Co-host Rachel Bowie also found it hilarious and loved it too.

“I loved it too… She blamed him on eating all the chocolate bunnies. I thought that was hilarious,” Bowie said.

“It’s nice to picture their Easter with that happening,” Fiorito added. “They’re keeping [the chocolate] away from George, Charlotte and Louis, and William kind of sneaking it all the way through. I think they really delivered on giving us a visual on what their celebrations look like.”

Meanwhile, Bowie found Prince William and Middleton’s new way more “relatable” because it provides insights into their lives that the public don’t normally see. Fiorito agreed with Bowie’s observation.

“I totally agree… It’s making [ William and Kate] have a much bigger presence and feel really relatable,” Fiorito said.

On the same interview, Middleton admitted that she feels very mean to her kids. The duchess was referring to the time when she continued homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte even during the Easter holiday.

Prince William and Middleton also hinted that they are in contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the Cambridges, they talk to all family members online.