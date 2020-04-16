Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess’ Alleged Fourth Pregnancy Reportedly Brought Prince William, Harry Closer Together

Kate Middleton and Prince William proved that fairytales do exist when they tied the knot on April 29, 2011. Besides their love for each other, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bind them together. In fact, Kate and Prince William have been very vocal about how they enjoy raising and spending quality time with their kids – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Recently, In Touch Weekly, in its April 13, 2020 issue, claimed that Kate and Prince William are expecting their fourth baby already. The entertainment news outlet even said that the future king and queen of the United Kingdom relocated to Anmer Hall to self-isolate as they wait for the arrival of their second daughter. Palace insiders have it that this is the reason why Kate and Prince William have looked more in love than ever lately despite all the challenges they faced in 2019.

It was stated that Kate Middleton and Prince William are not the only people who are pleased with the alleged pregnancy. Sources suggested that even Prince Harry, who is staying with Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was over the moon after learning that another royal baby is arriving soon. Kate’s pregnancy, per the magazine, has, allegedly, brought William and Harry closer together.

“William wasn’t sure whether to tell Harry the baby news because their relationship has been so strained,” an insider, who claimed that Prince William phoned Prince Harry to announce Kate Middleton’s pregnancy, said. “The conversation started off awkward, but when William told him the news it became more relaxed. Harry was excited for William, and Harry told William he will always be there for him and Kate if they need him. It was a huge step in repairing their broken relationship,” it went on.

Kate and Prince William have, already, downplayed the reports claiming that they are expecting baby no. 4 already. So, devoted supporters of the Cambridge couple should take these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Kate and Prince William made an important update to their website in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The parents-of-three announced that the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will do everything to help and support the frontline workers responding to the pandemic in the U.K.

The update said that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s charitable organization will tap their partners who can provide practical support to the frontliners and their families, promote and support charities that can help the responders and their loved ones with their mental health needs, and play its part in the national effort to celebrate the efforts of the frontline workers in the middle of the global health crisis.