Kate Middleton showed off eye-catching jewellery collection on BAFTA 2020 red carpet

KATE MIDDLETON, 38 and Prince William, 37, attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) 2020 on Sunday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely stunning in a white and gold gown but it was her jewellery collection that she showed off on the red carpet which has caught everyone’s attention.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a recycled dress last night as she joined her husband and President of the BAFTAs, Prince William, for a star-studded evening of glamour. Although Kate turned many heads in her gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress, it was her striking jewellery which caught the attention of many fans.

In fact, several fans took to social media to speculate where the jewellery is from, with one person writing: “I think that Kate’s #KateMiddleton #DuchessofCambridge @vancleefarpels set might be a gift from the Queen.” However, other fans pondering whether they were presents from William, or Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. One wrote: “Since Camilla likes the brand, perhaps she gave that to Kate for her recent birthday!!” Her jewels were from luxury French brand Van Cleef & Arpels, according to Tobias Kormind, the managing director at 77Diamonds.com.

He said: “At this year’s Baftas, Kate Middleton looked as impeccable as always and chose to wear a lariat style necklace and matching earrings from the Van Cleef & Arpels iconic Alhambra collection which was first launched in 1968. “The Alhambra collection is enormously popular and instantly recognisable, so much so that Chinese counterfeiters have had a field day with it over the decades, all trying to copy its aspirational, elegant luxury look.” According to earlier reports, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore £13,000 worth of gems from the company, with mother of pearl and gold glittering on her chest and dangling from her ears. Tobias from 77Diamonds.com explained exclusively to Express.co.uk that The Alhambra collection is designed in a cloverleaf style, which symbolises “luck”.

He said: “Alhambra takes the form of a cloverleaf as inspiration, symbolising luck, which seems appropriate for the BAFTAs – maybe Kate had a favourite who she wanted to win last night?” However, the expert revealed that the particular pieces Kate was wearing on the night are part of the Magic Alhambra collection. “The pieces Kate was wearing last night come from the Magic Alhambra collection which was launched in 2006,” he said. She wore the Magic Alhambra necklace with six motifs, in yellow gold and mother-of-pearl, which costs £7,850 from the brand. From her ears dangled the Magic Alhambra earrings with two motifs in yellow gold and mother-of-pearl, which cost £5,400.

“Parisian jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels has long been beloved of the rich and famous. “From royalty to film stars including Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly (Van Cleef & Arpels became the official suppliers to the principality of Monaco), Marlene Dietrich, the Duchess of Windsor (who inspired the brand’s zip necklace which is produced in very limited numbers) and more recently the Duchess of Cornwall who wore a version of the Magic Alhambra earrings in 2018,” explained Tobias. However, the Van Cleef & Arpels collection wasn’t the only jewellery that Kate wore on the night; she also wore her gorgeous sapphire diamond engagement ring on her left hand and a yellow citrine ring on her right hand. Tobias added: “As for the ring Kate was wearing on her right-hand last night, that is the yellow citrine ring, which was initially thought to be a push present from Prince William after the birth of Prince Louis. “But in fact, she was seen wearing it as early as 2008 on a night out with her sister Pippa.