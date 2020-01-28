Kate Middleton support growing after Meghan and Harry bombshell ‘she’s doing well’

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge’s ability to quietly combine her royal duties while raising a family has seen her stock soar with the public.

Since her marriage to William in 2011 Kate, 38, has become a royal success story taking to the role with confidence and ease. She has remained dignified throughout the chaos that has surrounded the royal family for weeks and her popularity has rocketed as a result.

In the Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Express women are significantly more likely than men to agree their opinion has become more favourable in the wake of the Harry and Meghan crisis, with one third saying it had. The Queen is thought to be particularly pleased at the way Kate has adapted to life – particularly as Queen-in-waiting. This has seen Kate juggling a gruelling round of official engagements with energy and enthusiasm while being a grounded mother to her three young children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Jennie Bond, the BBC’s former royal correspondent, said: “She’s doing very well isn’t she? She’s so dignified. “She has a quiet dignity about her which I think the public is growing to love.” Earlier this week, Kate opened up on her first venture into parenthood as she visited the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff. As she played in the playground with young children, the Duchess revealed she wished she could have attended a similar centre when George was a baby.

She said: “I was chatting to some of the mums. “It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still away working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. “It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. “So… if only I had had a centre like this.”

According to the Times and royal expert Tim O’Donovan, the Duchess of Cambridge undertook a total of 87 engagements in 2018. And in 2019, she took part in a total of 126 – while husband William completed 220. Despite the busy year, this was nothing compared to Prince Charles’ tagging 521 engagements. Royal expert Omid Scobie said Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be required to “put in a lot more work” in 2020.

Speaking on Heirpod podcast about Kate, he said: “It’s great, she is a mother, she has three kids, she has a very busy plate as it is. “But to see her taking on, even more, is needed because as the Queen steps back, the younger royals having to step forward and put in a lot more work.” Royal expert Victoria Arbiter said: “Kate is quite fortunate she had their children when she did, because she’s been able to be hands-on with them at home.