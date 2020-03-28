Kate Middleton Urged To Recycle This Black Dress Again: ‘Let’s Petition,’ Twitter Says [PHOTOS]

Kate Middleton was urged by fans to recycle a particular dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge is very popular for her fashion choices and she has also made a name in wardrobe recycling. Middleton always looks good in whatever she wears, prompting her followers to create the RepliKate community, a group of women who dress like the future queen.

Just recently, one shared snaps of Prince William’s wife wearing a black dress on Twitter. Middleton looks stunning in the shots.

“She for real needs to wear this dress again,” the netizen wrote in the caption.

The post received several comments, with many agreeing that Middleton should wear the dress again.

“Let’s send petition to KP !” one commented.

“She looks gorgeous. I hope she wears it again too,” @VanessaGillieo wrote.

Meanwhile, many also said that the royal mom of three could wear whatever she wants because she looks stunning in her figure.

“Kate looks lovely what ever she wears just wonderfull ,she looks,” @58jm1 wrote.

“Geez.. she can wear whatever!! She has an amazing figure!” @Arocphoto opined.

Middleton’s velvet gown was designed by Alexander McQueen. The duchess wore it at the annual Sun Military Awards in London on Dec. 19, 2011, Today reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to take over the throne during the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles might be forced to self-isolate as the government is planning to urge people in their 70s and older to stay at home for four months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, Prince William will reportedly be stepping up as prince regent.

Royal expert Phil Dampier agreed that it’s best for the Queen to withdraw from the public life during the crisis. He predicted that the weight would be on Prince William and Middleton’s shoulders because the only working royals would be the Cambridges and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

In related news, Prince William paid tribute to his wife, late mom Princess Diana and mother-in-law Carole Middleton on Instagram in celebration of Mother’s Day. Several reacted why the duke did not include his sister-in-law Meghan Markle in the post. Many defended the future king saying that he only included his spouse and moms and nobody else in the royal family including the Queen, so it should not be an issue if Markle wasn’t mentioned.