Kate Middleton wears £200 cashmere jumper for second outfit of day as Ireland tour ends

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, showed off her sporty side wearing a red cashmere jumper and trainers during a visit to Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club today in Ireland.

Kate Middleton stood out wearing a bold red jumper on the final day of her Ireland tour with Prince William, 37. The Duchess put her sport skills to the test as she played hurling and football while in Galway. She looked casual wearing the cable jumper with black skinny jeans and trainers.

The royals started their tour of Ireland on Tuesday and it came to an end today. Kate showed off her thrifty side wearing a high neck bright red jumper. The garment had a cable knit design down the front and was from British label, Really Wild, £195. Made from merino wool and cashmere, the classic knit had a thick ribbed collar. The Duchess previously wore the item during a royal tour of Canada in 2016.

Kate stayed comfy by pairing the look with black and red trainers from New Balance, £75. The black trainers had a white sole with a red logo and red tinted laces. She completed the casual look with a pair of simple black skinny jeans. Kate kept her jewellery to a minimum wearing only a pair of silver drop hoop earrings.

They were the Daniella Draper “Shamrock” drop earrings, £120, and featured a shamrock charm which gave a nod to Ireland’s national plant. The Duchess wore her freshly cut hair down and styled into her signature bouncy blow-dry. While at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, Kate and Prince William tried their luck playing the Irish sport hurling. The royals were given tips on the sport from local children who were members of the Knocknacarra GAA Club.

The visit to Galway came on the last day of the royals three day tour of Ireland. During the trip, Kate has honoured Ireland by wearing a number of stunning green outfits. Earlier today she stepped out in a green midi dress that was covered in white polka dots. The simple design had a v-neckline and long sleeves with a slightly puffed shoulder.

Kate was pulled in at the waist by a thick black belt with a silver circular buckle. The piece was by Suzannah, one of Kate's favourite designers, and it is on sale for £1,250. Kate and William were attending a special event in Tribeton as part of their final day of the tour.

