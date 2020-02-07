Kate Middleton: Why did the Queen disapprove of Duchess? Body language shows relationship

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, is an important part of the Royal Family. She will perform many duties on behalf of the Queen but they may not always have had a close relationship. What does their body language reveal?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married since April 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge is a working member of the Royal Family and has been spotted out with the Queen on many occasions. However, the monarch disapproved of the Duchess when they first met, according to a royal expert.

Kate Middleton met Prince William at St Andrews University and they dated for nearly 10 years before tying the knot. Before they wed, the Duchess kept a low profile with the Royal Family and rarely stepped out with them. She has now worked as a full-time member of the family for many years and appears to have a good relationship with other royals. However, this was not always the case and the Queen took issue with some things before they married.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Queen had concerns about some aspects of Kate’s lifestyle. After graduating from university, Kate worked as a fashion buyer at Jigsaw for one year. However, Kate and Prince William would also fill their time with many holidays which the Queen reportedly had an issue with. Katie told The Sun: “If [Kate] was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique.

“Britain was now in recession and such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to The Queen.” The monarch was also eager for the Duchess to get a job before marrying, Katie suggested. “She is one of the hardest-working royals, despite her age, and that a future member of the family was without a full-time job was unacceptable to her,” she added. “The Queen had quietly suggested that Kate affiliate herself with a charity and, by September, she was involved with Starlight, which works with seriously and terminally ill children.”

When Kate married into the Royal Family, she initially had a tense relationship with the Queen, body language, Judi James, explained. She told Express.co.uk: “Her first outings with the Queen showed some clear signals of anxiety and tension from Kate in between the smiles and moments of conversation, resulting in some rather rigid poses and tense facial expressions. “Clearly keen to do everything right she sits and stands in a way that looks elegant but very self-conscious and the signature dimpled smile is missing.” The royal ladies attended Trooping the Colours shortly after Kate’s wedding and they appeared to avoid each other, the expert suggested. “With the two women leaning in opposite directions there’s no attempt at communication here,” Judi added.