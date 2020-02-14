Kate Middleton ‘worked hard at school’ as former teacher reveals her best subject

KATE, Duchess of Cambridge, reunited with two of her former school teachers during her visit to South Wales with husband Prince William last week – and one of the educators has revealed what subject the royal excelled in.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire, as a child, alongside her siblings Pippa and James Middleton and last week she was reunited with two of her former teachers. While visiting an ice cream parlour in Mumbles, Swansea, Kate received a note from her former tutors, Denise and Kevin Evans-Allford, letting her know they were there. The Duchess then went over to speak to the pair, reuniting after over 20 years.

Ms Evans-Allford, Kate’s PE teacher and Mr Allford, who taught her French and German, both made their way to Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour from their home in Carmarthen in the hope of catching a glimpse of their former pupil. They wrote a note and gave it to a security officer, who then passed it on to the Duchess. Mr Alford said the official was very helpful and said: “The security officer very kindly took that [the note]back into the ice cream place and then somebody came to find us. “She said, ‘Follow me’ and she put us right next to the doorway.

“We really want to thank that security officer.” At the end of the visit, where Kate discussed her early childhood survey with parents and children, the royal came out to greet her tutors. The royal was elated and told the pair: “It’s such a small world.” She then said: “I want to instil in my children what I learned at St Andrews.”

Mr Allford, who joined the school in 1990 with his wife, later revealed what the Duchess was like at school. He said Kate was a “hard worker and very conscientious”. He added: “Obviously she was the same in sport. She was a tremendous athlete and swimmer. “I used to be in charge of swimming and she was very, very good, as her sister was.”

The schoolteacher then said the couple were unsure how to greet their old pupil, as they were anxious not to break royal protocol. Mr Allford said: “We didn’t know what to expect when she came out, we didn’t want to break protocol. “We wouldn’t feel right curtsying or shaking hands. “We didn’t have to do anything in the end because she instigated a hug right away.”