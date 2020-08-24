Kate Middleton’s parenting style analysed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography

KATE, The Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William have seen their parenting style revealed in a new tell-all book.

Finding Freedom, a biography by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, revealed shocking secrets about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family. But it also gave insight into Kate and William’s unique parenting style. The book’s reveal came before royal fans were sent wild over speculation about the Cambridge royal’s fourth child.

Mr Scobie and Ms Durand wrote that William and Kate split household chores like other modern couples despite their royal status. The authors said: “He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were modern parents.” They also revealed that William is “involved in every aspect of raising” Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William’s efforts in raising the three children include the “school drop-off and pick up, as well as homework”.

The book also claimed William “prepared meals as much as Kate did” for George, Charlotte and Louis.

It added that when “William and Kate took over the apartment at 1A, they wanted the kitchen to be at the heart of the home”.

Mr Scobie and Ms Durand claimed the focus on the kitchen “wasn’t just practical; it was also symbolic”.

They added: “Like his mother had wanted for him, William desired relatively normal childhoods for his kids, even if his eldest son was destined to be King.”

William has spoken about his experiences with parenting with former football star Peter Crouch. In Mr Crouch’s BBC Radio 5 podcast, William said that him and Kate are good at splitting duties. The Duke added: “Basically we’re a good sort of team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try to get them to do stuff, and then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything has gone wrong.” He went on to discuss how he has found the coronavirus lockdown “pretty testing” for raising the three children. William said: “Trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work. “It’s been an interesting few months.”

It comes as royal experts speculate that Kate is pregnant with the Cambridge royals fourth child.

Royal expert Aranzazu Santos López pointed to two clues Kate is preparing to announce her pregnancy.

The first clue Ms Santos López suggested is Kate’s hair, on which she said: “Every time the Duchess of Cambridge changes her look, she announces that she is pregnant within a few days.”

Kate previously changed her hairstyle in the early stages of pregnancy with George in 2013, and also had a new hairdo when she was expecting Louis in 2017.