Kate Middleton’s special treat for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

KATE, Duchess of Cambridge has her hands full looking after three young children. However, she has found a special way to keep them entertained.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 38, have been based at their Norfolk home with Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, since March. Ahead of lockdown coming into full force, the Cambridges relocated to Anmer Hall and, other than a short staycation on the Isles of Scilly, they have been their ever since.

A royal fan has shed light on a sweet trip Kate made with her little ones in the local town Kings Lynn ahead of lockdown coming in to place in March. The Duchess is a keen amateur photographer and it seems she wants to encourage an arty streak in her children too. Kate treated them to a pottery painting session at Mable’s Paint Pot pottery cafe and sweet shop. A photo from inside Mabel’s show Kate’s children each left a tribute on the wall during their trip.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis all left painted handprints on the white wall – which the older two signed with their name and age and dated – revealing they were there on March 14. Royal fans have shared the sweet image on Instagram with dozens of comments and likes. Prince Louis’s birthday photos may have been inspired by the trip to Mable’s as he indulged in some rainbow finger painting to make a tribute for the NHS. Kate always take’s charge of her family’s birthday portraits and this year shared Louis happily making a mess with rainbow-painted hands.

While the official shots of Louis showed him looking fairly tidy, Kate later shared some behind the scenes pictures with fans to show the reality of the shoot. Sharing the photos on Instagram the Duchess wrote: “Instagram vs Reality. “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.”

Like parents across the country, Kate and William were tasked with homeschooling George and Charlotte throughout lockdown. The dedicated parents have spoken candidly about the ups and down’s of their lockdown experience and shared some of their struggles with the children. Kate recently joked she felt like “a feeding machine” because her children were constantly hungry. She told the BBC: “My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine!” Kate and William encourage their children to play outdoors as much as possible and strive to give them a down-to-earth upbringing.