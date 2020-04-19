Kate Middleton’s Stunning, Adorable Pictures Over The Years [SEE PHOTOS]

Kate Middleton has a lot of memorable photos over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge is among the most photographed people in the world. She got the interest of many from the time it was announced that she was dating Prince William. Middleton has changed a lot over the years, but Hello! compiled several of her photos in the past years to remind fans how the future queen has evolved.

Middleton wearing sequined top and yellow shorts

Prince George’s mom has stopped wearings shorts after she joined the royal family. In fact, many were surprised when she showed up at the King’s Cup in August 2019 wearing navy shorts, a light white jacket and a baseball cap because she has been avoiding shorts for years.

In 2008, Middleton organized a charity roller disco in Vauxhall, London. She looked stunning when she showed up in green sequin halter-neck top, yellow shorts, and pink leg warmers for the ‘80s themed event.

Prince Harry and Middleton laughing and chatting

Prince William’s wife and brother were very close even before he married Middleton. In 2008, Prince Harry and Middleton were spotted standing beside each other chatting while the Duke of Cambridge took part in the Order of the Garter service in full ceremonial regalia. Here are more photos of Middleton and Prince Harry showing their close bond over the years.

Middleton danced with Paddington

In October 2017, Middleton made her second public appearance after announcing her third pregnancy by joining Prince William and Prince Harry at the Paddington Station in London. They graced a charity event along with the cast of “Paddington 2.”

Middleton debuted a new hairstyle at the event. She was photographed dancing with Paddington Bear to the tune of calypso band D-Lime. She twirled around the mascot while Prince William laughed and watched from the side.

Prince William mansplaining

In 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Bhutan and the future king was caught on camera mansplaining archery to his wife. The duchess laughed after she took aim at the target.

Prince William and Middleton at Taj Mahal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored Princess Diana when they visited India in 2016. The future king and queen recreated the late Princess of Wales’ Taj Mahal photo.