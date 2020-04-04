Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s Daughter, Grandson Missing In Canoe Accident

Two members of the Kennedy family, America’s prominent political family, have gone missing after a canoe accident in the Chesapeake Bay area on Thursday.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the 40-year-old daughter of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and Gideon, McKean’s 8-year-old son, were last seen padding the water at about 4:30 p.m. and have not returned to shore.

McKean’s husband, David, said that they were spending time at their home waterfront home in Shady Side, Maryland, when his wife and son decided to go canoeing to chase after a ball played by some of the children.

“They just got farther out than they could handle, and couldn’t get back in,” David said.

Witnesses apparently phoned the Anne Arundel County fire officials and 911 after spotting a woman and a boy in a canoe near Herring Bay, who looked like they were “overtaken by the strong winds.”

A spokesperson for the Kennedy family confirmed the incident to the press and asked for privacy and prayers for Maeve and Gideon.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also confirmed that there is an intensive search for the mother and son with the help of the state police, the U.S. Coast guard, and local fire and police departments.

“I reached out to, and spoke with Lieutenant Governor Townsend this morning,” the governor said during a press conference. “And, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time.”

Kennedy Townsend, who served Maryland for two terms, is the eldest daughter of former senator and U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy. She is also the niece of America’s 35th president John F. Kennedy. Her missing daughter works as a human rights and public health lawyer.

The Kennedy family has had a number of tragedies over the years, including the assassinations of John and Robert, and the death of Kennedy Townsend’s cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn, due to a plane crash in 1999.