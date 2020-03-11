Katy Perry heartbreak: US popstar forced to delay wedding to British actor Orlando Bloom

KATY PERRY has been forced to delay her wedding to British actor Orlando Bloom, just days after announcing she was engaged and pregnant.

The US singing sensation caused waves across the globe after she made the announcement during a newly released song. Reports suggest that the couple had been set to wed in Japan, with around 150 guests joining the celebrations. According to the Daily Star, Katy is six months pregnant.

However, due to ever-growing panic surrounding the deadly coronavirus infection, they have had to postpone their special day. In an interview with People, a source close to the couple said: “It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Katy shocked fans by making the pregnancy announcement in her new single ‘Never Worn White’. Speaking with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, Katy said that although she is pregnant the Chained to the Rhythm star would continue her career. She said: “I’m sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I’m joining the force of working moms out there. “And that is a very strong force.

“And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.” The coronavirus has killed more than 3,200 so far. Across the globe around 95,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease, which originated from China. Katy met Orlando in early 2016 before becoming engaged on Valentines Day, 2019.