Katy Perry PREGNANT: Watch her INCREDIBLE announcement in Never Worn White video HERE

KATY PERRY is pregnant with her first child with fiancée Orlando Bloom, sharing the news in her new music video for Never Worn White.

Katy Perry surprised fans by unveiling her baby bump in the music video for her new single Never Worn White last night. The video opens with Perry, sporting a long white gown, standing against a backdrop of pastel pinks. Shots show her wearing a dramatic dress made of cascading flowers, complete with a floral headdress.

Perry appears to address her relationship with fiancée Orlando in the lyrics: “You asked the question / I said yes but I’m scared. “I’ve never worn white / but I wanna get it right / Yeah I really wanna try with you,” she sings. At the end of the Never Worn White video, Perry tenderly touches her stomach before the shot cuts to her nearly nude, cradling her baby bump in nothing but a bandeau top with a sheer tulle dress falling over her bare stomach and legs. Perry got engaged to actor Bloom on Valentine’s Day last year.

After releasing the jaw-dropping music video online, Perry joined fans for a live Q&A on Instagram where, of course, she got a load of questions about her pregnancy news. The popstar told fans the pregnancy was “probably the longest secret” she’s “ever had to keep”. Joking about her pregnancy now being public knowledge, Perry tweeted: “Omg(sic) so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. “Or carry around a big purse lol(sic),” she added.

She also shared the Never Worn White video with her 108 million followers, quipping: “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.” Perry’s beau Bloom is already father to son Flynn from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr. She recently opened up about their wedding plans in an interview with Stellar magazine, revealing her laid-back approach to the big day. “I call myself a ‘bridechilla’ as opposed to bridezilla,” she said. “Orlando and I are united with our approach. “It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. DON’T MISS…

“Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard,” she added. “Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.” Bloom and Perry started dating back in 2016 but announced they were taking a break from their relationship the following year. Five months later, they were rumoured to have reconciled after they were seen out and about together at an Ed Sheeran gig. She confirmed their relationship was back on in April 2018 while judging on American Idol, saying she couldn’t date one of the contestants because she was “spoken for”.