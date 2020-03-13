Katy Perry shows off baby bump in first public appearance since announcing pregnancy

KATY PERRY showed off her growing baby bump at a public event in Australia today, two days after revealing her pregnancy to the world.

Katy Perry, 35, proudly displayed her growing baby bump in Melbourne today, days after announcing her pregnancy. Earlier this week, the singer revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, in the music video for her new song Never Worn White. The pop star revealed her pregnancy to the world in the final scenes of the music video, which showed her cradling her baby bump.

True to form, Katy wore a bold colourful look for her outing in Australia today. The mum-to-be opted for a figure-hugging dress in red, white, blue and orange which clung to her curves and gave fans another glimpse of her burgeoning bump. Wearing her short blonde tresses in waves to her shoulders, the singer enhanced her good looks with glam make-up and sported a pair of eye-catching earrings. Strappy red shoes with clear perspex heels completed her outfit.

Katy posed for pictures at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final which takes place tomorrow. The Roar hitmaker will take to the stage ahead of the big match between Australia and India on International Women’s Day. Katy told her 91 million Instagram followers: “We’re trying to make it the most attended female sporting event ever… it’s going to be an incredible way to celebrate International Women’s Day.”