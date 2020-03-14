‘Keep calm and carry on!’ Queen REFUSES to let coronavirus panic impact VITAL event

THE QUEEN has vowed to not let the coronavirus outbreak stop her from attending vital royal engagements and performing her duties as ministers discuss how to protect the senior royals.

Her Majesty will attend the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey tomorrow with eight other members of the Royal Family. The royals will mix with representatives from 54 Commonwealth countries on the day and officials are scrambling to figure out how best to protect her majesty as cases soar in the UK and overseas.

A senior Palace source has said that the Queen was determined to set an example for how to react to the coronavirus. The source told the Daily Mail last night that the Queen intends to show the UK how it’s done by “keeping calm and carrying on” until there was “compelling advice to the contrary”. A congregation of 2,000 is expected at tomorrow’s service. Senior royals attending includes: Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Last night, courtiers were adamant that the Queen and other senior Royals would continue to carry out their duties. This includes overseas tours such as Charles and Camilla’s planned trip to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan later this month. They insisted that the Queen would follow Government advice about if and when she should self-isolate. However, if the virus spreads, Whitehall experts have suggested the Queen should cancel her garden parties, which start in May, when the epidemic is predicted to be near its peak.

A source told the Daily Mail that the idea is to avoid spreading panic to the public. They said: “It is thought that if the Queen or other senior members of the Royal Family were to self-isolate or change their plans it might spark panic in the general population. Another source said: “The Queen didn’t change her schedule during the swine flu outbreak and has never changed her schedule after terrorist attacks. “It’s business as usual.”

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases reached 206 in the UK last night, a rise of 43 since Friday. Some experts fear that the death rate among the over-90s could be as high as 50 per cent, with the toll particularly high for care home residents. Courtiers are said to be in constant contact with the Government about the risk levels. The Queen was seen wearing long gloves at an investiture at Buckingham Palace last week.

The Palace has reportedly given out hand sanitiser to staff. Meanwhile, heads of the major sporting bodies are preparing for talks with Ministers tomorrow. The ministers and sporting bigwigs will discuss the feasibility of either cancelling major events or holding them behind closed doors. Ministers have also held discussions with leading supermarket chains to prioritise food deliveries to “hotspot” infection areas.