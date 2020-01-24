Keir Starmer’s Labour leader bid torn apart with CRUCIAL point all backers are forgetting

LABOUR have been branded “crazy” for throwing a majority of their support behind shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer as next leader of the party despite his policy contributing to their election loss.

The Labour Party frontbencher emerged as the frontrunner to replace Jeremy Corbyn in the leadership contest sparked after Mr Corbyn announced plans to step down in the aftermath of the party’s disastrous performance at the general election. Sir Keir Starmer secured a slot on the final ballot after receiving the backing of two major unions, Unite and Usdaw, but Tory pro-Brexit MP Suella Braverman branded the party “crazy” for supporting the man behind the policy at the root of their electoral loss. Asked whether she was surprised Sir Keir was in the lead, Ms Braverman told ITV Peston: “On policy terms, I am.

“Keir Starmer, particularly to those northern voters who Labour really need to regain, is the arch-remainer.The architect of Labour’s failed Brexit policy. “I find it crazy they are actually rerunning that wheel with Keir Starmer.” Sir Keir openly clashed with Jeremy Corbyn over their opposing views on Brexit, with the shadow Brexit Secretary demanding British voters be given the chance to have a new Brexit referendum. The Labour Party later ran on a manifesto proposing to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement Boris Johnson struck with the European Union and then put the resulting deal to the vote within six months of taking power.

Only the options to leave on the terms of the new agreement or staying in the EU would have featured on the ballot paper. Latest odds from The Pools places Keir Starmer at odds of 1/3, with shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey following suit at 4/1 and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy at 6/1. Emily Thornberry also remains in the running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, while fellow candidate Jess Phillips withdrew from the contest earlier this week. Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) confirmed this month the leadership challenge will last until April and the names of the new leader and deputy leader will be announced at a special conference on April 4.

According to YouGov’s first poll for the leadership election published on January 2, Sir Keir was the favourite with 36 percent backing his bid. In second place was Rebecca Long-Bailey with 23 percent of the vote and in third place was Emily Thornberry with 10 percent of the vote. In fourth place was Yvette Cooper who has not joined the race at all. Candidates have to win backing from 10 percent of Labour MPs and MEPs, as well as nominations from trade unions or five percent of constituency parties.