Keith Thurman Wants To Reclaim Lost Welterweight Belt From Manny Pacquiao

Beaten and humbled after their first meeting, former welterweight champion Keith Thurman is gunning for redemption as he is looking to avenge his loss to Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao this year.

Boxing News 24 reported that the 31-year old Thurman is interested in fighting any of the four boxers on his list – Pacquiao, Adrien Broner, Danny Garcia, and Terence Crawford – as he is on his way to recovery. He’s had surgery in his left hand from his fight with Pacquiao almost a year ago but he is sure that he wants to go back to the ring and reclaim the title that he lost in the defeat against the former pound-for-pound king.

“If presented the opportunity, as I said, I would love to step back into the ring this summer,” said the Clearwater, FL native. “So the more he procrastinates, I just want my belt back.”

Thurman made a good account of himself in his encounter with the 41-year old Pacquiao as the fight ended in a split decision favoring the Filipino boxer and absorb his first-ever loss in his professional career.

“At least a shot to step back inside the ring and get what’s mine. The paycheck proposal is always enticing. ‘Come fight this guy for this amount,’ that is still very enticing, and I look forward to that phone call if it’s on its way, you know?” said “One Time” Thurman.

Thurman gave Pacquiao a tough challenge during their fight that went down the distance. The only eight-division champion unleashed a quick punch within the final minute of the first round that sent Thurman down that sent the crowd in frenzy. He was able to stand toe-to-toe with Pacquiao but was caught by a left body shot that took a lot of air out of him but still managed to finish the match for a 113-114, 115-112, 115-112 SD win in favor of the fighting Senator.