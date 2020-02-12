Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca live stream, TV channel: How to watch the fight tonight

Kell Brook admits he has “cut corners” in his previous bouts but has vowed to give 100 per cent against Mark DeLuca tonight. The former IBF welterweight champion is targeting another world title fight this year.

Brook said: “I’ve had a year out and I’ve found myself. I wish I would have found myself 10 years ago.

“No disrespect to Mark DeLuca, it could be absolutely any man opposite me on Saturday night and they’re getting beat. Any man. I’m in a place I’ve never been before and I’m flying.

“I’ve always cut corners in every fight I’ve had. [Shawn] Porter, every one of my fights I’ve had. I wouldn’t like to leave the game without giving it my 100 per cent, win, lose or draw. I least I know myself that I’ve given it my all and that’s all I can give.

“I’ve been living the perfect boxing life, living like an absolute athlete. I’ve never seen this version of me before, you can’t work me hard enough, I want more. I’m built for this.