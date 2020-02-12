Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca live stream, TV channel: How to watch the fight tonight

Kell Brook and Mark DeLuca battle it out for the vacant WBO inter-continental super welterweight title tonight and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream and TV information.
Kell Brook admits he has “cut corners” in his previous bouts but has vowed to give 100 per cent against Mark DeLuca tonight. The former IBF welterweight champion is targeting another world title fight this year.
Brook said: “I’ve had a year out and I’ve found myself. I wish I would have found myself 10 years ago.
“No disrespect to Mark DeLuca, it could be absolutely any man opposite me on Saturday night and they’re getting beat. Any man. I’m in a place I’ve never been before and I’m flying.
“I’ve always cut corners in every fight I’ve had. [Shawn] Porter, every one of my fights I’ve had. I wouldn’t like to leave the game without giving it my 100 per cent, win, lose or draw. I least I know myself that I’ve given it my all and that’s all I can give.
“I’ve been living the perfect boxing life, living like an absolute athlete. I’ve never seen this version of me before, you can’t work me hard enough, I want more. I’m built for this.
“This is my destiny to become a two-time world champion in 2020. It’s my year Eddie [Hearn] and I want you to be a fan again.
“On Saturday night, you’re going to see a sensational performance, you can tell with the conviction I’ve got in my voice that I’m coming back strong this year.
“You line them up Eddie and I’m knocking them down.”
DeLuca, 31, has been beaten just once going into the clash at the Sheffield Arena.
How to watch Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca
Tonight’s event will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Existing customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app.
Those without a subscription can stream Brook vs DeLuca through NOW TV.
NOW TV offers daily, weekly and monthly passes with access to Sky Sports channels.
Sky Sports’ coverage gets underway from 7pm, with the main event expected to start around 10.30pm.
Who is fighting on the undercard?
Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero
Eva Wahlstrom vs Terri Harper
David Allen vs Dorian Darch
Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan