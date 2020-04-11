Kendall Jenner Plays ‘Mario Kart’ In Underwear During Quarantine

Bored of spending the whole day at home, Kendall Jenner decided to play some “Mario Kart” recently. She shared a picture on her Instagram page that shows her relaxing on her bed in her underwear while playing the video game.

Jenner used the camera on her laptop to record her relaxing on her bed. She took a selfie of her MacBook Pro screen and shared it on her Instagram page.

While the first picture only shows that Jenner is playing video games to pass the time, the second picture shows the close up of the screen to reveal that she has been playing “Mario Kart.” In her Instagram post, the model asked her fans what they are doing to pass the time during this quarantine.

Jenner wore a white top and green underwear in the picture she shared online. The post has over 4.5 million likes as of this writing. She also wore a face mask while relaxing in her bedroom.

Apart from playing video games, Jenner has also been spending time by chatting with her friends. She recently joined Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in a live chat on Instagram, People reported.

Bieber and Baldwin have decided to stay in self-quarantine at their home in Canada while Jenner stays in Canada. The three friends talked about how they are spending their time at home and recalled things from their past like how they first met.

One of the things Jenner does every day is take her dog for a walk, but she added that she is making sure these are “safe walks.” She has also been painting and “reading a lot.”

Jenner shared a video of her dancing with her friend Fai Khadra on TikTok, People reported. The model told her fans that she misses her friends, but added that people can quickly go back to their lives if everyone followed social distancing.