Kendall Jenner Posts Emotional Instagram To Friends While Social Distancing

Kendall Jenner has traded in her typical model photos for a sentimental Instagram post dedicated to her friends.

The 24-year-old model and reality television star encouraged fans on Instagram to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic saying, “I miss my friends,” and posting a variety of photos and a video of herself with a number of her friends.

The throwback photos show Kendall clinking glasses with her model pal Gigi Hadid, posing at a picnic table with singer Justine Skye and a variety of group shots that include photographer Renell Medrano and Fai Khadra.

Medrano responded to Kendall’s post with five crying emojis, Hadid used three hearts, and Skye said, “Love you,” indicating that they too are missing frequently hanging out with Kendall.

Kourtney Kardashian decided to tease her younger sister in the comments section, writing, “Your longest caption OF ALL TIME.”

Posting sappy Instagram photos isn’t the only medium the model has found to entertain herself while she practices social distancing, according to People. Kendall also appeared in Fai Khadra’s TikTok video, performing a popular trend amongst users where two people use the big-headed filter and dance to the “Pew Pew Pew” challenge created by Lawonda Hunter.

@faikhadra

Pew pew

♬ Pew Pew Pew – Auntie Hammy

Kendall then posted the video to her Instagram story admitting, “we caved” by taking part in the TikTok trend.

Fans have often speculated whether Kendall and Khadra are more than just the platonic friends they claim to be since the two frequently appear at public events together and post photos of one another on their social media, as Elle reported in November 2019.

Khadra has accompanied Kendall to a number of weddings including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding in September 2019.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their circles of celebrity friends and Kendall is no exception. Those included in her recent Instagram post are only some of the few that frequently grace Kendall’s social media.