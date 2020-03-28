Kendall Jenner Shades Billionaire Sister Kylie Jenner Amid Feud

Kendall and Kylie Jenner just proved that they’re normal siblings.

It all started when Kylie, 22, posted an old photo of herself and Kendall both sporting lighter hair and white sports bras. “Throwback,” the makeup mogul captioned the post.

The photo has garnered millions of likes and comments from fans and the rest of her famous family alike, but one comment in particular stuck out like a sore thumb.

“Aren’t we fighting?” Kendall questioned.

“Yes,” Kylie confirmed. “But my [expletive] are sitting nice in this pic.”

Despite being rich and famous, the two youngest of the clan fight just like any other pair of siblings from time to time.

There was no mention of why Kendall and Kylie are currently feuding but, if fans are lucky, they may get to see it on an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Season 18, which launches on E! Thursday night.

The entire Kardashian family has been practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak so space could prove to be a good thing for the siblings.

After being named on a list of celebrities and influencers that could help curb get the message out about the current pandemic, Kylie did her part and urged her 167 million followers to “stay inside” and “self-quarantine.”

“It’s serious, and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this,” she said in an Instagram Story. “Nobody’s immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this.”

The self-made billionaire also shared how tips for how to get through this time of isolation and admitted how her now 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, prepared her for this moment.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months.”