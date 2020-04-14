Kendall Jenner Wants To Invest In Real Estate

While all her sisters have established their own businesses in makeup, lifestyle and fashion, Kendall Jenner has decided to take a different route. After making a name for herself in the modelling world, she is now ready to seek her fortunes in the real estate market.

Jenner is ready to make a move in real estate. She recently revealed that she would like to flip houses, Screen Rant reported. The model may seek Scott Disick’s help in her investment strategy as he has a lot of experience in this field.

Disick, who also stars in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” has his own spin-off series titled “Flip It Like Disick.” He and Jenner also have a good connection and have been spending a lot of time together. The two of them previously enjoyed skydiving together on the family’s reality TV show.

Once Jenner gets into the real estate business, Disick should be able to help her with advice about getting the relevant permits and advice about setting the right price for the house after renovations.

Apart from getting some guidance from Disick, Jenner also has some experience when it comes to homes. She previously spent a lot of time and energy in remodeling the house she bought from actor Charlie Sheen, and this experience will come in handy while flipping houses.

According to Vogue, Jenner spent a whopping $10 million while buying Sheen’s house in Beverly Hills back in 2017. She reportedly finished renovations by August 2018, but it isn’t clear how much she spent on the alterations.

Jenner appears to have been waiting for the right moment to invest. Back in 2015 she expressed her interest in interior designing and the real estate market. Her sisters also have an interest in real estate, and they will be in a position to give her some advice.

Jenner’s house was in focus in one of the episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” last month. After the wildfires in Los Angeles County, Kourtney Kardashian moved into Jenner’s house. However, she continued to stay there even after it was safe for her to return to her mom, which led to some friction between the sisters on the show, E! News reported.