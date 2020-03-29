Kenny Rogers Death: Family Plans A Private Service Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Fans Express Sorrow Online

Legendary country musician Kenny Rogers died at 81. The Rogers family took to Twitter to announce the sad news, Friday.

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

The clan is said to be planning a private service amid the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it was revealed that the Rogers family is also considering to celebrate Kenny’s life with his friends and fans at a later date.

Keith Hagan, also, released an official statement, following the country singer’s death. “Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like ‘The Gambler,’ ‘Lady,’ ‘Islands In The Stream,’ ‘Lucille,’ ‘She Believes In Me,’ and ‘Through the Years’ are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike,” the singer’s publicist stated, per The Telegraph.

“Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the ‘Favorite Singer of All Time’ in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People,” Keith went on.

Close pals and avid followers of the late singer expressed their sorrow online. “Kenny Rogers is the 10th best-selling male artist in US history in terms of album sales. He once summed up his popularity by explaining that he believed his songs “say what every man wants to say and that every woman wants to hear,” SiriusXM Host Eric Alper wrote on Twitter. “I love my friends and I appreciate them so much, but I woke up to so many texts warning me about the news of Kenny Rogers death and I couldn’t figure out why. Friends, Kenny Rogers is great. But the guy I talk about is Kenny Loggins,” Ashley Ford stated.

“Never to be forgotten. Those specials! #KennyRogers,” Herald Tribune reporter Carlos Munoz stated. “Thank you for the music and your way of being out to the world. The best thoughts for your family and friends in this sad days. In memory from Norway,” Per Frogner penned. “RIP Sir. You are now with our Father in heaven. God speed,” vocalist Kaya Jones added.

For starters, Kenny Rogers led a band named after him during the early days of his singing career. He, then, launched his solo career after The First Edition disbanded in 1974. In May 2019, the “Through the Years” hitmaker was admitted to a hospital in Georgia due to dehydration amid reports claiming that his overall health started deteriorating. He was, also, forced to cancel a number of his shows, in 2018, due to his health problems.